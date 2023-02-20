By our analysis and calculation, Tinubu will win the poll with 24 states- Dayo Adeyeye claims

According to a news that was published by the Guardian Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that the South West Agenda for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu (SWAGA), has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, would win with landslide in more than 24 states in this forthcoming February 25 presidential election in the country.

While the SWAGA National Chairman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, was talking at the flag-off of the door-to-door campaign for the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday, he added that Tinubu would come second in the states he would not win in the election.

He said: “By our analysis and calculation, Tinubu will win the poll with 24 states.”

Further talking, he said he had traversed the length and breadth of this country in the course of this campaign, and he has contacts all over the place and that, he was very optimistic that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win over 24 states, and the other states where he won’t win, he would come second with over 25 percent there.

