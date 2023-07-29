By Opting To Be A Minister, Senator Dave Umahi Did Not Respect The Senate Institution–Professor Kila

Professor Anthony Kila, an expert in Strategy and Development, expressed his concerns about Senator Dave Umahi’s decision to accept a ministerial appointment, stating that it shows a lack of respect for the Senate institution. During an interview with Arise Tv, Professor Kila criticized Umahi for abandoning his ambition to be a great Senator by taking on a different role.

Kila emphasized that he is not pleased with elected officials who leave their positions to pursue other appointments. Specifically, he pointed to Senator Dave Umahi as an example. Kila questioned Umahi’s intentions, stating that if the senator had plans, visions, and a manifesto to be a dedicated Senator, it is questionable why he would suddenly switch to another role as a minister.

In Kila’s view, Umahi’s decision to become a minister instead of focusing on his role as a Senator is a disregard for the Senate institution. He stressed that his criticism is not personal but rather highlights the importance of behaving responsibly for the sake of the future.

“He didn’t respect the Senate institution by opting to be a minister. It’s nothing personal but for the sake of tomorrow, let us behave well today. You don’t spend people’s time and aspiration, promising to be a great Senator and then move on to something else”.

According to Kila, it is unfair to the people who voted for Umahi and had aspirations for him to be a great Senator, only for him to change course and move on to a different position. The professor urged elected officials to consider the consequences of their decisions and act in a manner that upholds the integrity of their elected roles.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 7:47

