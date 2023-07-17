By Law, 3 Parties Cannot Go For Rerun, One Candidate Has To Be Disqualified- Barrister Joe Nwokedi

Famous attorney and political analyst, Barrister Joe Nwokedi, has come out to insist that if the court orders a rerun of the elections, only two political parties will be eligible to compete against one another. This statement has been made as Nigerians continue to follow proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nwokedi noted that, according to the Constitution’s interpretation, an election rerun only occurs between the candidate whose victory has been declared invalid and the candidate who came in second during a Sunday night interview on Voice of the People FM.

According to the law, the Labour Party and the APC shouldn’t be competing in a rerun, he added. Instead, it would be between the APC and the PDP, which in this scenario would be the party that initially placed first and second, respectively. There can be no repeat for any of the three parties. The third-party can only participate in a second round of voting if one of the top two candidates is declared ineligible.

This means that the PDP and Labour Party can only compete against each other on the ballots if the court nullifies the APC’s candidacy and then orders a rerun of the election.

(Forward video to 35:19)

Traunt (

)