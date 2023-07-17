By Law, 3 Parties Cannot Go For Rerun, One Candidate Has To Be Disqualified – Barrister Joe Nwokedi

As Nigerians continue to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), renowned lawyer, and political analyst, Barrister Joe Nwokedi has come out to insist that in the event where the court orders for a rerun of the polls, only two political parties will be eligible to contest against each other.

Speaking during an interview on Voice Of the People FM on Sunday night, Nwokedi explained that by interpretation of the Constitution, an election rerun only takes place between the candidate whose victory has been annulled, and the person who came second.

According to him, the party that came third can be allowed to contest in the rerun only if the court disqualifies one of the first two candidates.

He said; “By law, if there will be a rerun, it ought not to be between the Labour Party and the APC. Rather, it would be between the party that initially came first and the one that came second, which, in this case, is the APC and PDP respectively. All three parties cannot go for a rerun. It’s only if one of the top two candidates is disqualified that the third party can go for a rerun.

This means that it is only on the occasion that the court voids the candidacy of the APC and then orders for an election rerun, that is when the PDP and Labour Party can contest against each other on the ballots.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 35:19).

