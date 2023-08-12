NEWS

By Going For Confession, You Are Participating In The Reconciliation Ministry-Fr. Oluoma Tells.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “By Going For Confession, You Are Participating In The Reconciliation Ministry Or The Work Of The Lord. Speaking further he said “When you go for confession, What do you partake of? You partake of the forgiveness of God. It is on this note you can stand when Christ said “There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.

Speaking lastly he said ” This is to tell you that Confession is an important step to seeking forgiveness for your sins. It is also a beautiful opportunity to strengthen your connection with God and receive His graces through the sacraments.

