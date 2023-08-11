By Cutting Electricity, France And Nigeria Are Pushing Niger To Live Without Dependence – Shehu Sani

In the wake of Nigeria’s decision to cut off electricity supply to the Niger Republic over the recent installation of a military junta in the french-speaking country, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has warned that such a sanctions could further worsen the crises than resolve it.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter on Friday, August 11, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, pointed out that though the electricity blackout in Niger Republic is having a serious effect on the citizens of the country, the move could also strengthen the resolve of the people to rally around the military junta, while severing all ties with the ECOWAS, France, and its neighbor, Nigeria.

He wrote; “Cutting off electricity supplies to Niger Republic is affecting their hospitals, schools, homes, and offices. This is not putting pressure on the military junta but punishing the masses of that country and creating resentment against our country.

The action taken by Nigeria and ECOWAS is further pushing Nigeriens to rally around their military government. France, ECOWAS and Nigeria are pushing them to live without dependence.”

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

As expected, Sani’s remarks have garnered quite a lot of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many coming out to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)