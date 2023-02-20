By 6pm Tinubu’s victory will be done, dusted – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has vowed by 6 pm the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory will be done and dusted.

Prince Ade Omole, Chairman of the APC in the UK and Director of the Diaspora Directorate at the Presidential Campaign Council PCC, made this promise to journalists on Monday in Abuja at the party’s national secretariat.

The 25th of February has been set aside for the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections.

The PCC also announced that it had negotiated a deal with British Airlines and Lufthansa to provide special rates to expatriates who would be coming home to vote.

The PCC claims that the action was taken without regard for the returnees’ voting preferences in order to advance democracy in Nigeria.

We have a deal with BA and Lufthansa to provide discounts to Nigerians returning to vote, he said.

We didn’t use a list to specify that only APC members receive discounts; rather, we believed that everyone should gain from this.

The APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has pledged to work with the National Assembly to enable greater participation of Nigerians living abroad in the political process, according to Omole, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council.

The amount of Nigerians with Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in Cotonou, Benin Republic, who are willing to come vote for Tinubu, according to the directorate, which has travelled to numerous countries to campaign for Tinubu, is shocking.

“The general consensus is favourable. There are more over 1.6 million diasporans living here, and if I had to guess, I’d say that close to a million of them will be casting their votes for Tinubu.

“I am confident that we will be celebrating the election by 6 o’clock on Saturday, February 25. Keep in mind that we may actually see the outcome in real time online. Obviously, INEC may still take some time since they must formally and obviously do the collation, but I firmly believe that this election would be over by 6 o’clock.

What makes me say that? You need to look at the public feedback, as I just indicated. You need to see the Nigerians’ reaction. We were at the flag-off in Jos, and I was in Kano, Minna, and Borno. They are simply impatient. I don’t think there will be a runoff in this election, and I think everything will be over by six o’clock.

“Our principal is clearly head and shoulders above any other candidate, and Nigerians have actually responded favourably, so I am confident that they will turn out in large numbers to vote for him.”

We would likely return here on Monday, and he said, “I am going to refer to this day that I said we will be finished by 6pm. According to Vanguard report.

