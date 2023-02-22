NEWS

By 6:30am On Saturday Make Sure You’re In Your Various Polling Units & Use Your PVC-Wike

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the governor of Rivers State, Wike Nyesom has urged the voters in Rivers State to go to their polling units as early as possible to cast their votes using their PVC. He also lament that the voters have been told who to cast their ballot for

The governor of Rivers State made this statement during the kick-off of second phase of Ahoada-Omoku Road at Ogbo/Ukordu Junction in Ahoada East Local Government Area

In his own words, Wike Nyesom said “I am sure you must have brought out your PVC and kept it very well so that nobody will say my PVC is missing. Go now and put it under your pillow. By 6:30 in the morning on Saturday make sure you’re in your various polling units and use your PVC and pepper them. Help us and use your PVC to pepper those wicked people”

Source: The Nation paper

