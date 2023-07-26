Bwala Urges Society to Uphold Patriotism and Truth to Power

Bwala Daniel, a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public, and Barrister at Lincoln’s Inn, London, who also served as the Presidential Spokesman to the Atiku Campaign Organization in 2023, emphasized the importance of patriotism, respect for constituted authority, and truthfulness to power in Nigeria. The statement highlighted the significance of these values in upholding democracy and safeguarding the nation’s constitutional foundation.

According to Mr. Daniel, being patriotic entails pledging true faith and allegiance to the flag and the republic. It involves respecting and recognizing the authority vested in the president, regardless of the means by which they came into power, whether through legitimate democratic elections or controversial circumstances.

The Legal Practitioner drew attention to a crucial aspect of Nigeria’s national pledge: “…to be faithful, loyal, and HONEST.” He asserted that honesty, in this context, implies the responsibility to speak the truth to those in power, irrespective of the consequences. This notion of truth to power is integral to the proper functioning of a democracy and serves as a check on the abuse of authority.

In his statement, Mr. Daniel expressed concern over the current state of society and law enforcement in Nigeria, asserting that dissenting voices are often suppressed to please those in power. He highlighted that such actions not only violate the country’s constitution, which forms the basis of the nation’s unity and existence, but also hinder the growth of democracy.

The Legal Practitioner also pointed out the concerning trend of some employing non-state actors to carry out actions that they can later disavow to maintain plausible deniability. This tactic, he argued, further undermines transparency and accountability in the government.

See his tweet below

Emphasizing unity and the involvement of the nation’s youth, Mr. Daniel called for Nigerians, irrespective of their party affiliations, to work together towards the development and strengthening of democracy in the country. He expressed confidence that Nigeria, with its vast resources, large population, and talented youth, has the potential to transcend its current limitations and become a beacon of hope for the black race.

Comment on your views below

Sportwriter1 (

)