Bwala Daniel Reveals Concerns Over Nominated Ministers List

Bwala Daniel, a Legal Practitioner, Notary Public, and Barrister at Lincolns Inn, London, and the Presidential Spokesman for the Atiku Campaign Organization 2023, expressed his concerns about the list of nominated ministers for the upcoming administration. The tweet, which has since gone viral, has stirred conversations and debates among citizens about the potential future direction of the nation.

Addressing the eager expectations of the populace, Daniel tweeted, “Some people are anxious to see the list of nominated ministers (magicians) who would turn the nation around. He seemingly urged the public to exercise patience and restraint in their anticipation of the ministerial appointments.

However, the tone of the tweet took a more critical turn when Daniel disclosed information from undisclosed sources. According to these sources, “nothing new” is to be expected from the list of nominees, as most of them are individuals who have held positions of power before, and their track records have been marred with allegations of incompetence and corruption.

“The majority of the competent people you look up to are banished into membership of boards and parastatals where they would be redundant and frustrated, according to sources,” the tweet further stated. This tweet raises questions about the rationale behind appointing potentially competent individuals to less influential positions, limiting their capacity to drive meaningful change within the government.

The screenshot below shows Bwala’s tweet.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below.

.

Sportwriter1 (

)