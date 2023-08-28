Bwala Daniel Asks President Tinubu To Consider Femi Fani-Kayode As A minister

Bwala Daniel, a legal practitioner, notary public, and barrister at Lincolns Inn, London (NP), and a presidential spokesman to the Atiku Campaign Organization in the 2023 election, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle, asking the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider Femi Fani-Kayode as a minister in his cabinet.

The statement of Bwala read, “I call on President Tinubu to consider appointing Fani-Kayode as a minister of the republic. The former Minister of Culture and Tourism of Nigeria has worked hard enough like every other appointee, but aside from that, his being a pragmatic person with previous experience will impact Tinubu’s administration.

“I have never spoken with Fani-Kayode on this; as a matter of fact, we only met twice in this life, once before he joined APC and the second at SSS HQRs, where he was attending fellowship at the time”.

“But I know Mr. Femi will work far better than some who are on the job right now”, he concluded.

