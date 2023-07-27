Bwala Criticized African Leaders for Seeking Assistance Abroad While Citizens Excel Globally

In a recent statement on his official Twitter handle, Daniel Bwala pointed out the concerning trend of African leaders constantly seeking foreign assistance while African citizens excel globally in various fields. He highlighted how these leaders traveled to different countries, including Russia, France, China, and the USA, in search of help, portraying Africa as a land of beggars rather than embracing its abundant opportunities.

Bwala emphasized that the true problem of Africa lies not with its citizens but with its leaders. He praised African citizens who are competing and excelling in sports, arts, science, IT, and more, showcasing their potential on the world stage. However, he expressed deep concern over the lack of progress in Africa’s development due to leadership issues.

The Twitter statement raises questions about the leadership recruitment process, notably elections. Bwala argues that competent leaders capable of driving positive change are often not allowed to win elections, contributing to Africa’s leadership crisis.

As the debate over Africa’s leadership intensifies, Bwala calls for introspection and change to address the continent’s deep-rooted challenges. Acknowledging the problem, he concludes his statement with a plea for peaceful solutions to uplift Africa and its people.

Diamondhead (

)