Bwacha Wins Taraba APC Governorship Rerun Primary Election APC

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha won the Radical Congress (APC) re-election primaries in Taraba State held on Friday. The primaries are run by delegates, known as indirect primaries, according to party guidelines.

The Supreme Court, in its February 2 ruling, upheld the Federal High Court’s decision that annulled the May 25, 2022 primaries that selected Senator Bwacha as the candidate and order new primaries within 14 days.

Bwacha, who won 778 votes to defeat five other candidates, was declared the winner by the Chairman of the Taraba Governor’s Primary Election Commission, General Yusuf Buratai. According to the results reported by Buratai, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf got five votes. David Kente got 0 votes, Engineer Saleh Mamman got 9 votes, Danladi Kifasi also got 0 votes and Anthony Manzo got 0 votes. The total number of voters given is 835, the number of recognized voters is 796. Total number of votes – 791 while the number of valid votes is 783.

Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward Onoja, former Governor Jolly Nyame, House candidate for Takum/Ussa/Donga Rt Hon constituency. Mark Bako Useni, Member of the House of Representatives representing Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency, Danjuma Shiddi and APC State Exco led by Attorney Ibrahim El-Sudi and Taraba State Resident Election Commissioner Umar Gajirma, attended. attend the replay.

Meanwhile, three candidates had previously announced a boycott of the election. The three are David Sabo Kente, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf and Dr. Anthony Manzo. According to party spokesman Aaron Artimas, who spoke to this reporter at the venue, the three men decided to stay away from the primaries, citing the alleged militarization of the event. Suffering aspirants, who have vowed to stay away from the exercise, unanimously agree that “for now, any APC-led primaries in Taraba State are illegal.”

Asked why the party has taken such paths, when the Supreme Court overturned the primaries not ordering a new governor’s preliminary, they said “we don’t need to go to a meeting like that”. They considered the exercise to be a “waste of resources, a waste of time and also a waste of energy”, the possibility of the exercise starting peacefully and ending peacefully, they said, “is not”.

