NEWS

BVN Is A Reliable Data Host For 8 Thousand Naira Palliative Funds – Obinna Nwosu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read

Obinna Nwosu was a governorship aspirant for Abia state 2023 election, but couldn’t win the election. He reacted to the 8 thousand naira palliative fund which government intend to share to some families. It’s no longer a news that Bola Tinubu’s government wants to help the poor by giving them a palliative fund of 8 thousand naira monthly.

Some Nigerians reacted to the palliative funds negatively, while some are in support of it because it’s a huge amount to the poor. Obinna Nwosu shared a tweet reacting to the 8 thousand naira palliative funds. According to him, he shared his suggestion saying that the 8 thousand naira cash distribution will work with BVN date, because it’s a realiable data host.

Obinna Nwosu made a statement saying if the government insist on going ahead with the 8 thousand naira cash distribution to the poorest Nigerians, he suggest they work using BVN date. The first stage, is for adult Nigerians to whose BVN profiles show that they earn less than 30 thousand naira minimum wage monthly. BVN is a realiable data host.

Check out the screenshot below.

Conclusively, kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Advise Tinubu Not To Rush Because There Are A Lot Of Booby Traps Set For Him—Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

3 mins ago

Health benefits of rice water

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Akpabio To Unveil Ministerial-nominees List This Week;Agbako Celebrated At 100

15 mins ago

Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Mykhailo Mudryk To Be In Top Form Next Season

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button