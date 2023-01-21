This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BVAS Machines In Government House, Cross River Police, INEC Call For Calm

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian police Cross River state command have issued warnings against spreading rumors that could upset the calm in Cross River state ahead of the general elections as tensions over the rumors that some Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation Machine Systems (BIVAS) have allegedly been moved at night into the Cross River state Governors Lodge, Calabar, continue to rise.

The Cross River State Police Commissioner, CP Balarabe Sule, warned those bringing up issues like the alleged transport of BIVAS machines to the Cross River State Governors Lodge Calabar on Saturday to desist and labeled them as enemies of the state’s progress in an exclusive interview with Sunday Tribune in Calabar.

Election materials “are still with INEC,” according to CP Sule. Elections have not yet begun, and INEC, not the police, is in possession of the properties. This sensitive matter has the potential to disrupt Cross River State’s tranquil atmosphere; “Whoever is bringing up that issue is opposed to the overall development of Cross River state. The police chief lamented, “I was astonished and horrified when I saw it.

In the meantime, the state’s INEC has confirmed that a probe into the situation has been ordered. Anthonia Nwobi, the head of INEC’s Voters Education and Publicity department, gave the assurance that the commission wouldn’t be diverted from its goal of ensuring legitimate elections.

“They’re just trying to divert our attention,” the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said. “Security agencies should look into it, and whatever the findings are, they should let us know.” “We all live in Nigeria, and we would hold legitimate elections,” they said. The fact of the problem is that security should simply handle any distractions that may arise.

Remember that early on Saturday, rumors began to circulate that certain BIVAS machines had been transferred inside the Governors Lodge of Cross River state during the night. The online media arena was flooded with the information, despite the lack of any compelling evidence. However, INEC and the local police have pledged to hold legitimate polls while advising state citizens to refrain from disseminating untrue information, particularly when it comes to the impending elections.

