On the 25th of February 2023, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council elections took place across various polling units in the FCT. However, the exercise was not without its challenges as many voters lamented the failure of the Biometric Verification Authentication System (BVAS) at polling units.

The BVAS is an electronic system that verifies the identity of voters using their fingerprints before they are allowed to vote. It was introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance the transparency and credibility of the electoral process and to prevent electoral malpractices such as multiple voting.

However, at some polling units in the FCT, the BVAS failed to function effectively, leading to long queues and delays in the voting process. Many voters who had been waiting in line for hours expressed frustration and disappointment at the situation.

Some voters who spoke to journalists expressed concerns that the failure of the BVAS could lead to electoral malpractices such as vote buying and ballot stuffing. They called on INEC to investigate the situation and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in future elections.

However, INEC officials assured voters that the situation was under control, and efforts were being made to rectify the technical glitches with the BVAS. They also urged voters to exercise patience and cooperate with officials to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

Despite the challenges, the FCT council elections proceeded smoothly in most polling units, and the results are being collated and announced by INEC officials.

The outcome of the FCT council elections is crucial for the development of the FCT, as the elected officials will be responsible for the administration of the council for the next four years. The FCT council plays a vital role in the provision of basic amenities such as water, healthcare, education, and infrastructure to residents of the FCT.

The failure of the BVAS at some polling units in the FCT council elections is a cause for concern, and INEC must investigate the situation and take measures to prevent similar incidents in future elections. However, the overall conduct of the election was peaceful and orderly, and the outcome will have far-reaching implications for the development of the FCT. It is important for all stakeholders to cooperate to ensure that the electoral process is transparent and credible, and that the will of the people is respected.

