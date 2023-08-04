NEWS

Burna Boy's mum and sister bust into dance moves during a party

Burna Boy’s recent family gathering turned into a heartwarming spectacle as his mother and sister stole the spotlight with their dance moves. In a video that went viral, the Afrobeat superstar’s family members were seen embracing the rhythm with unbridled joy, captivating everyone present.

The heartwarming moment showed the strong bond shared between Burna Boy and his family, showcasing the power of unity and love. Following the video were fans and followers who adored the deep connection shared between Burna Boy’s mum and her children.

Here are some reactions from people:

@raphion_raph_ael said:“Found myself double tapping every slide.”

@iambigraygh said:”Our teacher.”

@ndala_jordan said:“As my mother always says age is not important when you have a young spirit I love it.”

@worldbest67 said:“Mama of Africa.”

@doulche7777 commented:“One love.”

@ed os7 said:“Is she your daughter ma?”

osas_rankie_ said:“We appreciate you for the support u have given to our own goat @burnaboygram.”

@doe_money_442 said:“One love.”

@daniel.sarky reacted:“Gram Mama.”

@zinoskin reacted:“World best mummy.”

@chave_naija said:“Mama of life, nne odogwu.”

@baron_ _raj reacted:“Mama Burns’s blood is very strong, all her kids are her carbon copy.”

