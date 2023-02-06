Burkina Faso Killings: Killers Of 16 Nigerians Will Not Go Unpunished- Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that those involved in the killings of 16 Nigerians in Burkina Faso will not go unpunished.

He stated it a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity, titled ” President Buhari calls killings of Nigerians in Burkina Faso unwelcome.”

The travellers were Nigerian Muslims pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal, when their buses were attacked by gunmen in Burkina Faso.

It was a tragic incident, said Buhari, expresses condolence to the families of the victims and prays that other stranded Nigeria find their way out.

Shehu added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the outcome of their investigation of the unfortunate incident and ensure that the culprits are sanctioned appropriately.

The Nigerian Government will make effort to secure the bodies of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.

