NEWS

Burkina Faso And Others claimsThey Know Who Won Nigeria 2023 Election- Chris Nwaokobia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

Chris Nwaokobia, a public affairs analyst and Labour Party (LP) member, has stated that African leaders must ensure the legitimacy of their electoral systems in order to set a positive example for the continent. Chris Nwaokobia stressed the need of Nigeria practicing legitimate democracy before pushing other West African countries to do the same in an interview with Arise Television.

Chris Nwaokobia stated, “It appears that we are under pressure to go to war in Niger.” If the president was elected through a credible process, there is no need to put pressure on Nigériens to do the right thing.

All you have to do is board the presidential plane, fly to Niger, and negotiate with the people. However, if you lack credibility as a result of how you emerged, Nigériens will not listen to you.

“I don’t know how true this is, but I’ve heard Burkina Faso and other Africans claim that they know who won our election and we can’t speak to them about democracy,” Chris Nwaokobia stated.

Chris Nwaokobia further stated that African leaders must ensure that they come to power through legitimate means and that democracy actually benefits the people. According to Chris Nwaokobia, leaders can become influential not just in their respective regions, but also throughout Africa.

Onyesblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

We want Tinubu to replicate what he did in Lagos across Nigeria: NBA

3 mins ago

The US did not call what happened in Niger a coup, instead they called it an attempted coup- Sarki

9 mins ago

Fact We’re losing 400,000 barrel of oil every day despite contract with Tompolo is worrisome- Nwandu

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Finally Shaibu Caves In Declares Loyalty To Obaseki; Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu to Free Kanu

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button