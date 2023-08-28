Burkina Faso And Others claimsThey Know Who Won Nigeria 2023 Election- Chris Nwaokobia

Chris Nwaokobia, a public affairs analyst and Labour Party (LP) member, has stated that African leaders must ensure the legitimacy of their electoral systems in order to set a positive example for the continent. Chris Nwaokobia stressed the need of Nigeria practicing legitimate democracy before pushing other West African countries to do the same in an interview with Arise Television.

Chris Nwaokobia stated, “It appears that we are under pressure to go to war in Niger.” If the president was elected through a credible process, there is no need to put pressure on Nigériens to do the right thing.

All you have to do is board the presidential plane, fly to Niger, and negotiate with the people. However, if you lack credibility as a result of how you emerged, Nigériens will not listen to you.

“I don’t know how true this is, but I’ve heard Burkina Faso and other Africans claim that they know who won our election and we can’t speak to them about democracy,” Chris Nwaokobia stated.

Chris Nwaokobia further stated that African leaders must ensure that they come to power through legitimate means and that democracy actually benefits the people. According to Chris Nwaokobia, leaders can become influential not just in their respective regions, but also throughout Africa.

