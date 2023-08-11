BUR 0-3 MNC: 1st Scorer, 1st Assist Provider, 1st Injury, 1st Red Card & Other Stats As EPL Resumes

Manchester City thrashed Vincent Kompany and his Burnley side on matchday 1 by 3-0. The away side started the season and goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland were enough to seal the win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Photo: Burnley VS Manchester City || Twitter

However, many fans have been talking about Burnley’s display despite the loss, Ederson’s display, Josko’s debut, and the absence of Stones, Dias, and other key players, but this article will centre on the first goalscorer, first assist provider and other statistics as the English Premier League resumes. Take a look!

1. First Goalscorer For The 2023/2024 EPL Season.

Photo: Burnley VS Manchester City || Twitter

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was the first player to score a goal this season. Recall that he won the top scorers award last season, and it seems that the Norwegian isn’t slowing down.

2. First Assist Provider For The 2023/2024 EPL Season.

Photo: Burnley VS Manchester City || Twitter

Rodri got Manchester City’s third goal of the game, but he was also the provider of the first assist of the 2023/2024 English Premier League season.

3. First Injured Player For The New Season.

Photo: Burnley VS Manchester City || Twitter

In the early stages of the first half, Kevin De Bruyne was replaced by Kovacic. The Manchester City captain was the first player to get injured this season.

4. First Person To Get A Yellow Card Of The Season.

Photo: Burnley VS Manchester City || Twitter

The first booking of the 2023/2024 season went to Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola for his troubles on the touchline.

5. First Red Card For The 2023/2024 EPL Season.

﻿Photo: Burnley VS Manchester City || Twitter

Burnley’s Annas Zaroury received the first red card of the season after a dangerous tackle on Kyle Walker. After the Video Assistant Referee consultation, Zaroury’s yellow card was upgraded to a red card.

