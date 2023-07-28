Bulus Lolo Reacts After Soldiers Seized Power In Niger

According to reports, the coup d’etat in the Niger Republic began with a man identified as Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane along with several soldiers who announced that they would be taking over the leadership of the nation.

However, speaking on the military takeover in Niger, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Bulus Lolo disclosed that the group of soldiers who carried out the coup were members of the presidential guards of the Nigerien army and it was after 24 hours that the nation’s army declared openly their support for the move by the presidential guards.

According to Lolo “What we have seen in Niger is a clear case of discontent but the real reason behind that discontent is had to say because within 24 hours (sic), first the coup in Niger started with the presidential guards, it was 24 hours later before the Army issued a statement saying that they were in support of the move by the presidential guards”.

(Watch the video from 1:07)



Christar4 (

)