“Bullion Vans Will Not Enter Anyone’s House in this Election” -LP PCC Member, Dele Farotimi

A leader of the Afenifere group and a member of Peter Obi’s PCC, Dele Farotimi, has reacted to the agitations by some governors regarding President Muhammadu Buhari’s stand regarding the old currency notes. During his interview on Plus TV Farotimi spoke concerning bullion vans entering people’s houses.

Addressing the topic, he said, “The desperation is real.” Over N1 trillion is outside the banking system, and I believe that a bulk of that money is stashed somewhere and is waiting to be deployed in the services of the powerful people during the election. However, while I do not know the motives of President Buhari, I know that this policy will impact how money affects this election. We might just be collateral beneficiaries of Buhari’s decision.

He added, “What is important is that money will not be a factor in this election.” Bullion vans will not enter anyone’s house during this election, either by mistake or intent. How many bullion vans can you deploy at this point? You have to understand that some of these governors have stored money that has now expired in warehouses.

You may recall that a member of the APC’s PCC, Adewale, claimed that the bullion van seen at the residence of his principal during the 2019 election missed its way.

You can watch the interview here. (32:30 minute)

