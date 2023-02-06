NEWS

Bullion van will not determine the outcome of elections, and BAT should stop deceiving himself—Atiku

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, says that the Bullion Van will not determine the outcome of the forthcoming presidential election, so the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should stop deceiving himself.

He further stated that Nigerians should use their anger over the scarcity of fuel and the new naira note to vote the APC out of power because they have done nothing but create problems for the country, he said.

According to him, under no circumstances must we, the people of Nigeria, allow the outcome of this election to be determined by the Bullion Van, because I am really sure that the APC flag bearer is deceiving himself. “The other side of the bargain is for us as Nigerians to use the power of our PVC to channel our frustration and vote out the APC in the forthcoming general election,” he said.

Credit: Vanguard

