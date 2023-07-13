Bullets Rained In Imo In The Last 7 Days, We Are Seriously Worried – Imo State PDP Tells Bola Tinubu

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has urged the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to find long-lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the state.

Recall that the South East geopolitical zone of the country is facing security challenges which has prompted the state Governors in the region to take some steps to improve the security situation.

Reacting to the development, The spokesman for the Imo PDP 2023 gubernatorial campaign, Barr. Gozie Nwachukwu said; “Bullets rained in Imo in the last seven days. We are seriously worried. We are calling on the President and the Commander-in-Chief to please urgently set up an independent fact-finding team”,

He added; “In the last one week, suspected armed men burnt part of the popular Amaraku Market in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state. The hoodlums also razed vehicles and goods belonging to traders, mostly women, and fled to another community, Obolo, also in the LGA, where they burnt commercial vehicles”

He stated further; “The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) recently cried out over the killing of hundreds of citizens in Imo, adding that 300 others disappeared without trace between January 2021 and May 2023.”

Source – Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page t

