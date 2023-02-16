This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bukola Saraki: The First Civilian Former Governor To Become The President of The Senate

The 60-year-old politician made history in 2015 after becoming the first civilian former governor to become the president of the Senate on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

He was previously the Governor of Kwara State for 8 years. After leaving office, he was elected to the 8th National Assembly in 2011 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

Amid crisis within the ruling APC at the time, he became senate president but not without tension arising from boycotted meetings, “dribbling” the APC leadership, and a battle for loyalists.

What followed months after he became the number one person in the senate was a long journey to a supreme court victory, after he was charged with false asset declaration.

For a case that began with charges filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in September 2015 — and not forgetting the 70 lawyers and 50 senators involved — it took nearly three years before the supreme court ruled that he had no case to answer.

It is on record that, under his leadership, the senate surpassed all previous administration in Nigeria’s history by passing 201 bills and clearing 138 public petitions. He, however, lost his bid to seek re-election in the 2019 senatorial election to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the APC.

On the 2023 general elections, he was one of the 15 presidential aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party, saying he is the best person to rule Nigeria from 2023. But, lost out to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar during the primary election of the party.

This was his second shot at the nation’s highest office. He had contested the PDP presidential primary for the 2019 General Election but lost out to the former Vice President again, who was also one of his rivals then.

