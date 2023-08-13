Bukola Saraki Reacts After He Called Taiwo Awoniyi Following Birth Of His New Child

The former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki has reacted after he called Nigerian player, Taiwo Awoniyi on the arrival of their new baby boy and also for scoring against Arsenal Football Club in an English Premier League match yesterday.

Reacting to the development, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki, a former President of the Nigerian Senate said; “Just got off the phone with @TaiwoAwoniyi18. I called to congratulate him and his wife on the arrival of their new baby boy. I’m happy to hear both mother and baby doing well. I also congratulated him on the goal that he scored yesterday at the Emirates. Thank God it was just one goal!”

The recent post by Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki Verified Twitter Page

