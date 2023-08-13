NEWS

Bukola Saraki Reacts After He Called Taiwo Awoniyi Following Birth Of His New Child

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

The former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki has reacted after he called Nigerian player, Taiwo Awoniyi on the arrival of their new baby boy and also for scoring against Arsenal Football Club in an English Premier League match yesterday.

Reacting to the development, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki, a former President of the Nigerian Senate said; “Just got off the phone with @TaiwoAwoniyi18. I called to congratulate him and his wife on the arrival of their new baby boy. I’m happy to hear both mother and baby doing well. I also congratulated him on the goal that he scored yesterday at the Emirates. Thank God it was just one goal!”

The recent post by Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Shehu Sani’s Asks Why Is The White Racism Against Blacks Is More Emphasized

10 mins ago

How An Elderly Judge In Nigeria Met Me To Pray For Him After He Had Been On The Bench For 30yrs-Enenche.

12 mins ago

Election results in 2023 demonstrated that Nigerians are sick of the APC – Tunde Bakare

24 mins ago

Niger Coupists: Nigeria Would Have Been Affected If We Didn’t Take Over

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button