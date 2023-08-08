Bukola Saraki Celebrates His Mother, Morenike Saraki As She Clocks 88 Years On Earth Today (Photos)

The former Governor of Kwara and former President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki has reacted as his mother, Mrs Florence Morenike Saraki clocks 88 years on earth today.

Mrs Florence Morenike Saraki is the wife of the late political gladiator and father of Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki, Olusola Saraki who died few years ago.

Reacting to the development, Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki said on his verified Facebook page; “Happy 88th birthday to my amazing and inspiring mother, Chief Mrs. Florence Morenike Saraki. I love you, Mum. — Bukky”

The recent post by Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

