Bukayo Saka Wins England Player Of The Year For The Second Consecutive Year

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Arsenal’s star winger, Bukayo Saka, has clinched the England Men’s Player of the Year award for the second year in a row, outshining the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Photo Credit: Arsenal.com.

This accolade comes as a testament to Saka’s exceptional contributions to the national team over the past year.

Saka, who recently celebrated his 22nd birthday, secured this prestigious award through fan voting, solidifying his status as a fan favorite.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, he made a significant impact, scoring seven goals in just ten appearances for England, including a remarkable hat-trick during a dominant 7-0 victory over North Macedonia. His stellar performance continued on the global stage at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he netted three crucial goals for England.

Saka was not only recognized on the international stage but also for his outstanding club form. He was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year for his remarkable contributions during the previous club season. His inclusion in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year further underlines his consistent excellence.

Saka’s victory further solidifies his status as one of England’s brightest talents and a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s squad. His triumph is a testament to his exceptional skills, versatility, and impact on the pitch.

What are your thoughts on this article?

SportPulse (

)