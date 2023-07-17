Buharists now orphans in APC – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has mocked former President Muhammadu Buhari’s camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the party.

According to information obtain by DAILY POST, Adamu, the former APC chairman, submitted his letter of resignation on Sunday evening.

After this occurrence, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the APC’s Deputy National Chairman (North), assumed control of the party’s affairs.

According to reports, Adamu is a fervent fan of the previous president.

Prior to and even after President Bola Tinubu won the party’s nomination for president, it was claimed that Adamu sought to prevent his success.

Following the confirmation of Adamu’s resignation on Monday, Sani made a veiled jab at Buhari’s APC followers in a post on his verified Twitter account.

He remarked, “The Buharists are now orphans; they have been expelled from their party. According to information obtain by Daily post.

