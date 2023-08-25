Buhari’s Tenure Will Be A Joke Compared To What This Present Govt Will Bring To Nigerians -Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has stated that the tenure of the last administration which was led by Muhammadu Buhari will be a joke compared to this present government.

The Nigerian Tribune paper reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele stated this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress took over from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari on the 29th of May, 2023. He will clock three months in office on the 29th of August, 2023.

In a statement released to the public, Primate Elijah Ayodele said; “Nigerians are yet to experience hardship, just like I warned before this government, Buhari’s tenure will be a joke compared to what this present government will bring to Nigerians. It’s just barely three months and we are already wailing, it’s going to be a long ride and it will not be easy.”

He added; “When I warned them, many of the APC supporters believed I hated Tinubu or had personal issues with him. Some even felt I hated Muslims and that’s why I strongly stood against the Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

He stated further; “They are all jokers and now, I am sure they have seen that my prophecies against Tinubu’s president weren’t a result of personal issues, it was God’s directive to warn his people,”

The recent statement by Primate Elijah Ayodele which was shared by The Nigerian Tribune paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

