Buhari’s plan to flush out old notes is nice, because a certain man has turned his house into a bank-Bode George

Chief Olabode George, a former national chairman and party chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his bravery in ensuring that Nigeria would have free and fair elections without any financial inducement to voters. Chief George emphasised that the President’s upholding of the cashless policy and redesign of the Naira show that he is a man of his word.

He added that collecting the naira notes is an effort to prohibit a certain politician from effectively converting his residence into a bank where bullion vehicles enter and exit. Nigeria, according to Chief George, is at a turning point, and if the President does not act now, the Naira will undoubtedly lose its value. He contends that devaluing the naira serves both political and economic goals.

The President’s Concept has been well received, he declared. In essence, you can tell that Buhari wants to hoard the naira because a man has converted his house into a bank, and bullion vans come and go from there. The President was making sure that the upcoming vote would be free and fair. Additionally, we wish to raise Nigeria to the standard of the world’s civilised nations.

Credit:News Central

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess

News )

