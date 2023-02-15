NEWS

Buhari’s plan to flush out old notes is nice, because a certain man has turned his house into a bank-Bode George

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari’s plan to flush out old notes is nice, because a certain man has turned his house into a bank-Bode George

Chief Olabode George, a former national chairman and party chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his bravery in ensuring that Nigeria would have free and fair elections without any financial inducement to voters. Chief George emphasised that the President’s upholding of the cashless policy and redesign of the Naira show that he is a man of his word.

He added that collecting the naira notes is an effort to prohibit a certain politician from effectively converting his residence into a bank where bullion vehicles enter and exit. Nigeria, according to Chief George, is at a turning point, and if the President does not act now, the Naira will undoubtedly lose its value. He contends that devaluing the naira serves both political and economic goals.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The President’s Concept has been well received, he declared. In essence, you can tell that Buhari wants to hoard the naira because a man has converted his house into a bank, and bullion vans come and go from there. The President was making sure that the upcoming vote would be free and fair. Additionally, we wish to raise Nigeria to the standard of the world’s civilised nations.

What’s your take on this?

Credit:News Central

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess (via 50minds
News )

#Buharis #plan #flush #notes #nice #man #turned #house #bankBode #GeorgeBuhari’s plan to flush out old notes is nice, because a certain man has turned his house into a bank-Bode George Publish on 2023-02-15 09:37:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“Let’s avoid protest and focus on the election” – Shehu Sani’s statement sparks reactions online.

8 seconds ago

Reactions As Lady Allegedly Uses ‘Eba’ To Mould Face Statue Of LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

8 mins ago

Crisis: Okowa Reacts As Angry Protesters Burn Down ATM Gallery Over Scarcity of New Naira Notes

12 mins ago

Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen If Stashed Up Notes Are Allowed To Be Shared Before Election

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button