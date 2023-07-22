NEWS

Buhari’s People Have Been Fighting Back On Social Media That The Register Was Credible- Sam Amadi

After the new government didn’t like the list of people that the old government had for giving money to help the country, a person who studies politics in Nigeria said that the people who liked the old government are arguing on social media that the list was good.

Recently, President Tinubu and some governors had a meeting about giving money to poor families. They didn’t like the list of families that the Buhari government made because they thought it wasn’t accurate. So, they decided not to use that list.

Sam Amadi believes that instead of getting something new, Tinubu should have found ways to make up for the things that were missing. When Sam Amadi talked about it, he said that the people who support Buhari on social media are fighting back and saying that the list was trustworthy.

