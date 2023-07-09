Buhari’s Ministers were most powerful Nigeria ever had, yet they failed — Kokori

Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Chief Frank Kokori, recently shared his views on various issues of national importance in an interview. Kokori, a prominent figure in the struggle for June 12, discussed topics such as the removal of petrol subsidy, insecurity, and his expectations from President Bola Tinubu.

One of Kokori’s primary concerns is the implementation of true federalism in Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of President Tinubu addressing this issue and expressed his expectations for the president to seriously consider it within a year. Kokori stated that failure to do so would be seen as a betrayal of the people and could result in a loss of support for Tinubu in various regions of the country, including the South-West, South-East, South-South, and the Middle Belt.

When questioned about the persistent challenge of insecurity in Nigeria, Kokori expressed his disappointment with the situation. He highlighted that the country has been grappling with security issues for the past 15 years, with a significant deterioration observed since 2010. Kokori believes that the government has the capability to combat security threats posed by bandits, herdsmen, unknown gunmen, and other criminal elements. However, he lamented the lack of serious action taken by the Nigerian government in addressing this pressing concern.

