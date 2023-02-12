Buhari’s Media Aide Compares Tinubu’s Lagos Mega Rally Picture With Peter Obi’s Own

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bashir Ahmad, the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has compared the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally with the Labour Party’s own.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stormed Lagos State for campaign on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Peter Obi stormed the Alaba International Market and other popular markets in the state. The former governor of Anambra also toured the streets of Lagos before proceeding to the Tafawa Balewa Square in the Onikan area for the campaign, where thousands of supporters were waiting for him.

However, the aerial view pictures of the event circulating on social media have shown that the crowd at the campaign rally was not as large as being reported by his supporters.

Peter Obi’s opponents have been using the drone-view pictures to mock him and his supporters on social media.

However, Bashir Ahmad has compared the picture with that of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The crowd at the APC mega rally was larger than the Labour Party’s own.

