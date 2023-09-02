Buhari’s Govt Printed Over N22Trillion & Poured It Into The System Without Backing It Up – Soludo

As reported by Vanguard paper, Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and current Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has alleged that the previous administration under former President Muhammadu Buhari printed over ₦22 billion without proper backing, leading to significant inflationary pressures in the country.

He emphasized that Bola Tinubu inherited a stagnant economy from the prior administration. He stated: “The previous administration printed over ₦22 trillion and injected it into the system without proper backing. Now we are grappling with high inflation and its impact on the exchange rate.”

Soludo also expressed his satisfaction with President Tinubu’s decision to remove the long-standing petrol subsidy, which he referred to as an obnoxious scam. He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s economic team’s ability to address economic challenges. Additionally, Soludo encouraged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration to help achieve its objectives.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

Savigny (

)