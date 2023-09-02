NEWS

Buhari’s Govt Printed Over N22Trillion & Poured It Into The System Without Backing It Up – Soludo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

As reported by Vanguard paper, Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and current Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has alleged that the previous administration under former President Muhammadu Buhari printed over ₦22 billion without proper backing, leading to significant inflationary pressures in the country.

He emphasized that Bola Tinubu inherited a stagnant economy from the prior administration. He stated: “The previous administration printed over ₦22 trillion and injected it into the system without proper backing. Now we are grappling with high inflation and its impact on the exchange rate.”

Soludo also expressed his satisfaction with President Tinubu’s decision to remove the long-standing petrol subsidy, which he referred to as an obnoxious scam. He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s economic team’s ability to address economic challenges. Additionally, Soludo encouraged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration to help achieve its objectives.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

Savigny (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mothers, Here Are Lace Gowns You Can Rock For Special Events

41 mins ago

There Are Pastors Who Are Praying For A Big Church & It Will Never Happen—J Suleman Reveals

51 mins ago

The Effects of Saudi Arabia’s spending spree on European football.

1 hour ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu: Why I Recalled All Ambassadors, I didn’t plan to become a pastor – Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button