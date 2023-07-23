Buhari’s Government was far better Than Tinubu’s Government- Beggar

Beggar Sadiya Ado of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, was quoted in an online article published by The Nigerian Tribune this morning, saying that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari was superior to the administration of current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After only approximately two months in office, Ado, a resident of the Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, was quoted as saying, “the Buhari administration was far better than the present one.”

During the week, she reportedly informed a correspondent from the Saturday Tribune that the individuals who used to regularly give them alms no longer do so because they are barely getting by on their own.

When asked to compare Buhari’s administration to Tinubu’s, Sadiya Ado responded, “We cannot compare the two.” Buhari’s rule was much better because back then, when we went out to beg, people gave us alms and we were able to eat ourselves, but now we’re barely making it by. What can we do if they don’t have it?

