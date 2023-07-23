NEWS

Buhari’s Government was far better Than Tinubu’s Government- Beggar

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 343 1 minute read

Beggar Sadiya Ado of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, was quoted in an online article published by The Nigerian Tribune this morning, saying that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari was superior to the administration of current President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After only approximately two months in office, Ado, a resident of the Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, was quoted as saying, “the Buhari administration was far better than the present one.”

During the week, she reportedly informed a correspondent from the Saturday Tribune that the individuals who used to regularly give them alms no longer do so because they are barely getting by on their own.

When asked to compare Buhari’s administration to Tinubu’s, Sadiya Ado responded, “We cannot compare the two.” Buhari’s rule was much better because back then, when we went out to beg, people gave us alms and we were able to eat ourselves, but now we’re barely making it by. What can we do if they don’t have it?

Trustnews1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 28 mins ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Don’t Think I’m Qualified To Advise Someone Wiser Than Me; Tinubu Should Make His Choice — Adewole Adebayo

1 min ago

Adorable Bedtime Outfits For Ladies

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Your Claim On Presidential Election Arrant Nonsense- APC To Atiku; APC Slams Adeleke for Appointing Nephew Who Has Never Worked As Commissioner

13 mins ago

A Lot Of Men Come With Baggages; He Could Have Been Married Or He Had Children Before – Blessing CEO

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button