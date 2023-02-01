Buhari’s Government Is Not Aware Of Anyone In Aso Rock Working Against Tinubu- Lai Mohammed.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Nigerian minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said that president Buhari’s government is not aware of anyone in Aso Rock working against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

Lai Mohammed made this known while addressing State House correspondents at a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, where he also restated the President’s position that his administration will only focus on ensuring free, fair and credible elections and not favour or cause anyone to be at a disadvantage.

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday said the continued payment of fuel subsidy and the recent Naira redesign are not policies of the ruling APC, and that there are saboteurs in Aso Rock Villa who are working against Tinubu because their candidate did not win the party presidential primaries.

FrankChukwu (

)