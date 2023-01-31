This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari’s government drops in corruption ranking.

The Corruption Perception Index, CPI, released by the Transparency International, TI on Tuesday shows Nigeria has fallen by four places on the ranking.

Looking at the ranking, Nigeria’s score fell from 150th to 154th with 24 out of 100 points, out of 180 countries being assessed in the 2022 ranking.

In various countries around the world, the Corruption Perception Index is a tool Transparency International always uses in measuring the levels of corruption in the system.

100 points is the maximum points a country can score and Zero is the least score signifying the worst performing governments while 100 is the best ranked.

Observing the ranking it indicates that the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu buhari has yet to yield enough results.

In 2022, two jailed former governors, Joshua Dariye of Plateau State and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State were granted pardon under the administration of President buhari.

This was considered by many as a significant setback in the efforts of the country’s anti-corruption scheme.

Looking back in April 2022, the two governors were pardoned, the Supreme Court affirmed their sentencing and convictions and they were yet to serve half the length of their jail time.

Also, the Public and private sectors, corruption has continued to permeate them despite the efforts of the government to combat the menace.

According to Delia Rubio,Transparency International Chair, said progress against corruption in governments worldwide has failed.

He also urged all governments to not just work for the elite few but to work for all people.

In his words, he said, “Corruption has made our world a more dangerous place. As governments have collectively failed to progress against it, they fuel the current rise in violence and conflict – and endanger people everywhere. The only way out is for states to do the hard work, rooting out corruption at all levels to ensure governments work for all people, not just an elite few.”

