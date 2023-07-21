Buhari’s Gifts Worth $4,260 To Barack Obama, Joe Biden Exposed| Legendary Singer Confirmed Dead

Buhari Showered US Leaders – Barack Obama, Joe Biden, John Kerry With $4,260 Worth Of Gifts

Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 showered former US President Barack Obama, then-US Vice President Joe Biden (current US President), and then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, with gifts worth $4,260.

Buhari showered the US leaders with gifts after he won the 2015 presidential election in which he defeated the then-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

Details of the gifts contained in a US State Department document seen by SaharaReporters show that Buhari gifted Obama “7′ diameter circular leather mat with geometric pattern” and “three 28′ diameter leather covers for seating pads,” worth a total of $2,260.

Under the column: ‘Circumstances Justiftying acceptance’, it was noted that “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and the US Government”.

The items were recorded by the Office of the Chief of Protocol as ‘Gifts to Federal Employees From Foreign Government Sources Reported to Employing Agencies in Calendar Year 2015’.

The document shows that the gifts received in July 2015 and deposited in the National Archives and Records Administration comprised tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value.

Also, Buhari gifted the former Vice President, now the incumbent US President, Joe Biden “Nigerian leather floor mat with tan and golden floral and geometric pattern. Three matching round cushions,” all of which are valued at $1,000.

Similarly, it was noted that “Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and the US Government”.

The former President also showered the then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, with gifts worth $1,000 listed as “Traditional gold, pink and green floral and geometric patterned sitting rug with three matching sitting cushions.”

While Buhari’s gifts to Obama were received on July 19, 2015, Biden and Kerry’s gifts were received on July 20, 2015.

Source: Sahara Reporters

Legendary American Singer Tony Bennett Dies At 96

American singer, Anthony Dominick Benedetto, known professionally as Tony Bennett, has died at age 96.

According to The Associated Press, Tony died on Friday, July 21, in New York but the cause of the death was not stated, Miami Herald reported on Friday.

Tony was among America’s last crooners in a career that spanned seven decades

.

He has amassed many accolades throughout his career, including 20 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Born in Queens, New York, in 1926, Tony developed a love for music while attending high school in Manhattan, drawing inspiration from Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong and James Durante.

He was among those that were enlisted with the United States Army at the tail end of World War II and described his three months fighting along the front lines in France and Germany as a “front-row seat in hell”.

In 1950, Tony got his break in his music career after returning to New York where he changed his stage name from Joe Bari to Tony Bennett.

Source: The Punch

Rumblings in South-West as group accuses Tinubu of ‘Lagosizing’ appointments

A group in the All Progressives Congress from the Southwest zone, South West APC Support Groups (SASG), has expressed concern over what it described as a wrong sense of entitlement by chieftains of the ruling party from Lagos State.

The National Coordinator of the group, Otunba Tunde Filani, in a statement alleged that only chieftains of the party from Lagos, whom he described as “Lagos boys,” are cornering appointments from the Tinubu administration.

In his statement entitled, “Dangers of ‘Lagosizing’ Southwest,” the South West stakeholders cited the case of the 20 aides that were recently appointed by the president, stating that at least 13 of them are Lagos-based politicians.

The SASG Coordinator recalled the contributions of other states in the zone to the victory of President Bola Tinubu, submitting that the erstwhile APC presidential candidate did not win Lagos compared to his electoral feat in Ondo, Ekiti, and Oyo states.

“We have observed, with utmost dismay, the ongoing unpleasant development at the presidency whereby most appointments are being filled with ‘Lagos boys’.

“We, the Southwest APC Support groups, are constrained to say that this trend, if not checked, might make the Southwest the first boiling point of the Tinubu administration.

“We hereby wish to call the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to this ugly development and to state that a situation whereby politicians from Lagos State are seen to be the ones taking all the benefits that accrue to the entire Southwest is totally unacceptable to other States in the region as Lagos is not the only State in Southwest.

“A cursory look at the appointments made so far under this administration showed that the majority of the people around Mr President are all Lagos politicians.

Source: Tribune

