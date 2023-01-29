Buhari’s Extension Of The Deadline Proves That Tinubu’s Comments In Abeokuta Were Appropriate- FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari decided to extend the deadline for submitting the old notes in light of what Tinubu said about the Naira policy in Abeokuta. APC leader Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, who is also a member of the Tinubu/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, responded to this decision.

The president Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to extend the deadline, according to a post he made on his official social media website, will relieve the agony and concern of the populace while also furthering democracy.

Because we have a president who is prepared to listen and has the guts to tell the CBN Governor to behave morally, Tinubu’s words in Abeokuta were reasonable, and the warnings were listened, he continued, which is another indication that the deadline was extended. He went on to underline that because the APC is a single entity, the PDP cannot separate it.

CBN DEADLINE: Shehu Sani Reacts As Scarcity Of New Naira Notes Hits Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should extend the deadline for the return of old naira notes, according to Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central. Remember that Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, announced that new 200, 500, and 1, 000 naira notes would be introduced to replace the current notes.

The apex bank set Tuesday, January 31, 2023, as the deadline for the return of the old notes. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, refused to extend the deadline for exchanging old naira notes from January 31 to May 31, 2023, despite the Senate’s efforts. CBN governor Emefiele insisted that there would be no such extension

