Buhari’s Extension Of The Deadline Proves That Asiwaju’s Comments In Abeokuta Were Appropriate – FFK

APC leader Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who is also a member of the Tinubu/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to extend the deadline for submitting the old notes in light of what Tinubu said about the Naira policy in Abeokuta.

In a post on his official social media page, he said that president Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to extend the deadline would lessen the people’s suffering and anxiety while also advancing democracy.

He added that the extension of the deadline is also evidence that Tinubu’s remarks in Abeokuta were reasonable and that the warnings were heeded because we have a president who is willing to listen and had the guts to tell the CBN Governor to act morally. He further emphasized that the PDP cannot split the APC since it is a single entity.

Remember how the APC presidential candidate claimed just a few days ago that the redesign of the Naira and the fuel shortage were done to harm his chances of winning the presidency. He made this claim while speaking at a rally in Abeokuta. A few days later, Tinubu emphasized that he wasn’t referring to the President, despite the PDP’s accusations that he was criticizing his own party.

