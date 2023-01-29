buhari’s Extension Of The Deadline Proves That Asiwaju’s Comments In Abeokuta Were Appropriate FFK

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain and member of the Tinubu/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has expressed support for the extension of the deadline for the submission of old notes by President Muhammadu buhari. According to Chief Fani-Kayode, it is in line with what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said in Abeokuta about Nigeria’s Naira policy.

“I’m glad to announce that President Muhammadu buhari has extended the deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This will lessen our people’s pain and tension and strengthen the democratic process. This extension further proves that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s warnings in Abeokuta were appropriate, as we have a listening president who dared to direct the CBN Governor to do the right thing. I am confident that this shows that our party, the APC, is united and cannot be divided by the PDP.”

Recently, Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the APC, clarified that the presidential candidate was not referring to President buhari when he made his statement about the new Naira redesign and fuel scarcity. Tinubu noted that this was an attempt to misquote and misinterpret what had been said. He further stated that such false accusations only undermine the democratic process in Nigeria.

