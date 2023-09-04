Buhari’s emergence as president in 2015 was as a result of BAT’s capacities&proof of genius–Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, one of the spokespersons for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, recently acknowledged the pivotal role played by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the emergence of former President Muhammadu Buhari as the president of Nigeria in 2015. Farotimi’s remarks were conveyed through a post on his official Twitter account, where he credited President Tinubu’s political acumen for Buhari’s victory.

Farotimi pointed out that President Buhari served as Nigeria’s president for two consecutive terms, first assuming office in 2015 and then securing re-election in 2019. His presidency concluded with the peaceful transfer of power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29. This transition followed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election held on February 25.

In his statement, Dele Farotimi stated that without the political capabilities and strategic genius of President Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari would not have achieved the presidency. This assertion underscores the significant influence and role that political leaders, like President Tinubu, can have in shaping the outcome of national elections. Farotimi’s remarks reflect the recognition of the intricate dynamics within Nigerian politics and the importance of strategic alliances and support from influential figures, such as President Tinubu, in the electoral process. Dele Farotimi’s comments stressed the impact of political leadership and alliances in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the context of presidential elections.

KINGSIFY (

)