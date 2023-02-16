Buhari’s Directive To CBN Good But Falls Short Of Supreme Court Order – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bring the old N200 note into circulation as a great first step.

However, the Speaker stated that the President’s decision falls short of the Supreme Court’s determination that the old currencies must continue to be acknowledged as legal tender up until a case initiated by state governments challenging the legality of the policy and its application is settled.

According to Gbajabiamila, the Federal Government acting in a manner that appears to show a wanton disregard for the rule of law is not in the best interests of our nation. She made this claim in a statement that was made available to Channels Television on Thursday. He feels it would be better for the administration to closely follow the court’s order in this matter while the substantive lawsuit is being adjudicated.

The Speaker advised Nigerians to act calmly in this scenario and added, “For the sake of our nation, we must work together to prevent acts that worsen tensions and threaten our democracy at this vital moment of national awakening and rebirth.”

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

