Buhari’s Decision To Set Up A Transition Committee Very Early Means That He Cannot Wait To Go – Kila

A Professor of Strategy and Development, Anthony Kila, has applauded president Muhammadu Buhari for setting up an early transition committee. Anthony Kila went on to say that he believes that the setting up of the transition committee will strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

However, Anthony Kila expressed his opinion by saying that he believes that Buhari’s decision to set up the transition committee is an indication that the president cannot wait to leave office in few months time.

Professor Anthony Kila stated on several occasions, president Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear that he cannot wait to leave office. Anthony Kila also said that he does not blame president Muhammadu Buhari because he knows that it is not easy to govern Nigeria.

Speaking further, Anthony Kila disclosed that setting up the committee as early as Buhari did is an indication that the election will go on as planned and president Muhammadu Buhari is ready to hand over power as at when due.

Watch From The 1:25 Minute Of The Video Below:

Content created and supplied by: Lighthousemedia (via 50minds

News )

#Buharis #Decision #Set #Transition #Committee #Early #Means #Wait #KilaBuhari’s Decision To Set Up A Transition Committee Very Early Means That He Cannot Wait To Go – Kila Publish on 2023-02-10 13:18:05