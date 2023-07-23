Buhari’s Decision to Renew Emefiele’s Tenure Criticized by Former Agric Bank MD, Santuraki

In a recent interview, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, former Managing Director/CEO of Bank of Agriculture and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, voiced his concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to renew Godwin Emefiele’s tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to Santuraki, the CBN should return to its orthodox role and put an end to the interventions initiated by Emefiele.

Santuraki commended some of President Tinubu’s early actions in office, particularly the removal of oil subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate, which he believes will have positive effects on the Nigerian economy. He stressed the importance of reducing the cost of governance and reforming the judiciary to address conflicts of interest in the country’s political landscape.

As an ex-MD of the Bank of Agriculture, Santuraki emphasized the need for targeted support and technical skills for small farmers in the agricultural sector. He urged the government to empower farmers with the right knowledge and expose them to good seeds to enhance agricultural productivity. Santuraki also suggested attracting foreign direct investment in agriculture and educating landowners on the benefits of integrating into the agribusiness chain.

Regarding Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Santuraki expressed confidence in his leadership, citing Bago’s knowledge, experience, work ethic, and energy as key qualities that will benefit the people. Santuraki called for a focus on infrastructure development and urban renewal in Niger State, as well as exploiting its strategic location to attract investment.

Addressing the student loan scheme, Santuraki supported the idea, but he stressed the importance of balancing the resources available for funding public universities and maintaining their quality. He suggested a more specialized approach for universities, allowing some to concentrate on research and postgraduate development while others focus on undergraduate programs and specific areas of specialization.

In conclusion, Santuraki called on President Tinubu to reconsider the renewal of Emefiele’s tenure, emphasizing the need for a return to the CBN’s traditional roles and a stronger emphasis on governance and regulatory oversight in the banking sector. He also stressed the importance of targeted support and investments in agriculture and education to drive economic growth and development in Nigeria.”

Source: PUNCH NEWS

