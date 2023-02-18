Buhari’s Commitment In Saving Nigerians From Moneybag Politicians Must Be Encouraged- Jimi Disu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Jimi Disu who is famously known as a veteran journalist has recently come out to lampoon politicians and public officeholders who are fighting the CBN cashless policy, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in saving the country from moneybag politicians who have stashed humongous amounts of money ahead of the upcoming elections, must be encouraged and applauded.

While Appearing during a live interview on the Plus TV’s ‘Plus Politics’ program few hours ago, Disu who is also known as a prominent political analyst alleged that a northern governor who has been owing workers in his state salaries of up to six months was recently forced to bring out the large cache of old naira notes he stashed somewhere for fear of losing the money as a result of the CBN policy.

In addition, he further made a hilarious statement saying, “The government has issued directives as to the new monetary policy. The notes have been redesigned and the government has said specifically that this is not merely an economic matter but it is also a matter of national security. They are doing this to forestall those who have piled up our own money. People need to know that the President is saying that some people have piled up, is our own money. Just today, a video made the rounds that one of the governors in the north who has been owing his worker’s salaries for six months was forced to bring out all the cash he stockpiled.”

