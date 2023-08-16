NEWS

Buhari’s Aide Shares Picture Of Former Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Chilling In Beirut, Lebanon

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

Bashir Ahmad, a digital media aide to Muhammadu Buhari, recently shared a photo of Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, relaxing in Beirut, Lebanon. Ahmad captioned the photo with the words “Chilling in Beirut,” revealing that El-Rufai was not included in the approved list of serial appointees due to controversies surrounding his past statements.

Recall that Former Governor El-Rufai, has faced criticism for his political and religious views. Many Nigerians, including the Department of State Service (DSS), expressed discomfort with his appointment as a minister. In response to the controversy, El-Rufai voluntarily stepped down and nominated a replacement, citing his commitment to peace and his constitutional duty to the country.

The DSS revealed that they received the highest number of petitions regarding El-Rufai’s appointment and his controversial statements. These statements had caused unease among certain individuals in the country.regarding El-Rufai’s appointment and his controversial statements, which were not well-received by some people in the country.

HealthTourist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Sowore Reacts After Seeing FG’s New Charge Against Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

6 mins ago

Watch The Moment Moises Caicedo Met With Reece James And His New Chelsea Teammates At Cobham.

8 mins ago

Actress, Ini Edo all smiles as she steps out with her Daughter in new photos

19 mins ago

Billboard Removal: What Is Tinubu’s Govt Afraid Of? Because Someone Wrote Eyes On the Judiciary — Igho Akeregha

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button