Buhari’s aide reveals the potential Minister of Petroleum Resources citing the past administrations

Bashir Ahmad, the aide to the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed the potential Minister of Petroleum Resources following the recent appointment by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a recent post, Bashir Ahmad stated that President Bola Tinubu is our potential Minister of Petroleum Resources.

He will be following in the footsteps of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, who occupied the post during their tenure.

This time there are two junior ministers under the Ministry, a Minister of State for Petroleum and a Minister of State for Gas Resources, Bashir Ahmad revealed.

In the past few years, Nigerian Petroleum Resources has been closely controlled by the government following past allegations that overwhelmed the ministry.

