Buhari’s Aide Reacts As Fashola Denies Writing Judgement For The Justice At The Tribunal

Bashir Ahmad, One of the aides of the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bashir Ahmad has reacted after former governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Raji Fashola denied writing the final judgement for the justice at the presidential election petition court

Recall that some stories about the former governor of Lagos state writing the final judgement for the justice at the tribunal had surfaced online a few days ago. The report, after it surfaced online, generated lots of comments from social media users

Former Governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Raji Fashola, however, came out to deny the report stating that such never happened

According to Bashir Ahmad, the former governor has reported the issue to security agancies which has prompted one of those accused of coming up with the report to allegedly deactivate his account

See the post that he made here

What do you have to say about this post?

